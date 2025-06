Toddler rescued after falling into backyard pool in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- A 1-year-old baby was rushed to the hospital after falling into a backyard pool in Wilmington, Delaware.

It happened Sunday afternoon on Calf Run Drive.

Family members were able to pull the baby out of the pool and perform CPR.

Medics later took them to Nemours Children's Hospital.

There has been no word yet on the child's condition.