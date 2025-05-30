Child safe after car stolen with 6-year-old asleep in back seat in Philadelphia's Germantown section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a frightening situation for a mother who called police after making a quick stop at a grocery store in Philadelphia's Germantown section.

It happened around 12: 30 a.m. in the 5800 block of Pulaski Avenue.

The child's mother told police that when she came out of the Save-A-Lot, she realized her car was gone.

"She left the key in the ignition and engine running because her 6-year-old son was in the back seat asleep," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with Philadelphia Police.

Police immediately put out an alert that a child had been abducted.

Then, roughly 30 minutes later, police found the car a block away.

"14th dDstrict police did a great job. They found the vehicle one block away parked in the 200 block of West Chelten. The vehicle still had the engine running and the 6-year-old boy was in the back seat, still asleep," said Small.

Police say this was likely a crime of opportunity. It was an easy car theft because the engine was running, but when they realized the child was in the back, the theif parked and abandoned the car.

The child had a cast and crutches, and police say he may have been coming from the hospital.

"We are still going to treat this as a stolen auto and kidnapping. Our special victims unit is going to conduct an investigation. We are holding the car for prints and DNA," said Small.

The child was reunited with his mother. They are both giving statements with the special victims unit.

Police say there are cameras at the Save-A-Lot and a camera on a business where the car was recovered.