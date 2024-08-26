The first suspect is believed to be 17 years old and the other is believed to be between 10 and 12 years old, according to police.

Child and teenager sought after series of armed carjackings across Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects -- one who is 17 years old and another who could be as young as 10 -- in connection with a series of armed carjackings.

The first incident happened on August 16 just before 10 p.m. on the 1000 block of Girard Avenue. Police say the suspects approached a man outside his car, and using a handgun, stole the vehicle.

On August 18, at approximately 2 a.m. on the 1300 block of W. Cumberland Street, the suspects allegedly stole another car after forcing the victim out of the driver seat.

In that incident, the suspects were caught on camera at Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Philadelphia Police Department

The next incident took place on August 21 just before 5 a.m. on the 1300 block of W. Ontario Street.

According to police, the victim was sitting in his parked car when the two suspects approached him and knocked on the window with a handgun.

Just before this, the suspects had reportedly been involved in a car crash involving the stolen vehicle from the previous carjacking. That's when the suspects allegedly carjacked their third victim.

The last incident took place on August 22 just before 6 a.m. on the 2000 block of W. Girard Avenue.

In that case, police say a 74-year-old woman was walking to her car when she was approached by the two suspects.

Police say they pushed her to the ground and took her keys and wallet. This time, investigators say they were armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

The first suspect is described as a 17-year-old male with a thin build who is about 5'8" tall.

The second suspect is a boy believed to be 10 to 12 years old, 4'8" to 5' tall, with puffy hair.

Anyone with information on these suspects or carjackings is asked to contact the police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).