Childhood friends team up in 'Ridley Park Wiffle Ball League'

The members of Ridley Park Wiffle Ball League may have grown up, but they've never grown out of the sport that brought them all together.

The members of Ridley Park Wiffle Ball League may have grown up, but they've never grown out of the sport that brought them all together.

The members of Ridley Park Wiffle Ball League may have grown up, but they've never grown out of the sport that brought them all together.

The members of Ridley Park Wiffle Ball League may have grown up, but they've never grown out of the sport that brought them all together.

RIDLEY PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A group of friends started playing wiffle ball in middle school, and then created an official league to bring them back together year after year.

Now, 'Ridley Park Wiffle Ball League' hosts official games and a tournament from April/May to August of each year.

The friends stick together in the form of a group chat, and will next start preparing for the 2025 season.

It will be their 10th in league history.

To learn more about Ridley Park Wiffle Ball League, watch the video above and visit their website.

RELATED: Philly-area vintage baseball teams play like it's the 1800s