CHOP to build new hospital, revitalize existing hospital after receiving historic $125M donation

The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia announced that they have received a $125 million donation -- the biggest in CHOP history!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia made a big announcement after receiving the biggest donation in the CHOP's history!

They sent out renderings of the newest addition coming to their healthcare megaverse in Philadelphia's University City section.

A $125 million donation will help build the Roberts Children's Hospital and revitalize the existing hospital.

The new hospital is slated to open by 2028.

The money comes from Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and his wife, Aileen.

Their name is already on several buildings in the same area, including the Roberts Proton Therapy Center at Penn.

