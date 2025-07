ChristianaCare and CHOP join forces to expand pediatric care

ChristianaCare and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia are joining forces to expand pediatric care across the region.

CHOP's services will be integrated with ChristianaCare's established network.

They will bring specialized pediatric care closer to communities in Delaware, Maryland, Southeast Pennsylvania and South Jersey.

The collaboration is expected to begin next spring.