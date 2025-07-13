Christmas in July comes to Montgomery County Christmas in July comes to Montgomery County

EAST NORRITON, Pa. (WPVI) -- Kids wake up to presents and visit from Santa in Montgomery County for annual charity toy ride.

It may not feel like Christmas but for some kids in Montgomery county, they woke up to some presents Sunday morning and a special visit from Santa Claus.

The Montgomery County Chapter of the Centurions and Hogs and Honeys Foundation for Kids are spreading some holiday cheer hosting their Annual Christmas in July Toy Run.

"We are a Non profit organization that raises money for kids in Montgomery county, kids with special and financial needs," explained Sheldon Simpson the President of Hogs and Honeys Foundation for Kids.

Over 150 riders got on their bikes-- toys ready to go.

"The best part is getting to Martin Luther school and seeing the kids. We roll up with the motorcycles roaring, the kids start cheering they want to run out go look at the bikes... see Santa on the motorcycle they love it," Simpson said.

Sheldon Simpson the president of Hogs and Honey Foundation for kids said they do a lot of charity rides-- but this Annual "Christmas in July Toy Run" is extra special.

"They're excited, we go to the residence hall they are glad to see the motorcycles," said Austin Culmer with the foundation.

After the toy drop off the riders got back on their bikes and headed to Variety, the Children's Charity of the Delaware Valley.

There, they presented a special needs bike to one lucky kid.

"The clubs that are here are all law enforcement friendly founded. I'm a police officer myself... this is one of many events we take toys to needy kids, I try to never miss it," said Chris Dinger the President of the Montgomery County Chapter Centurions motorcycle club.

It wouldn't be Christmas in July without a visit from Santa Claus himself.

"It's a little hotter than the North Pole, but I had to do it. I had to do it. I was on vacation long enough I needed a break to be here for the kids," Santa explained.