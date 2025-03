Construction set to begin on City Avenue Bridge, expect detours

Construction set to begin on City Avenue Bridge, expect detours

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Heads up to drivers along the Main Line.

PennDOT is starting a bridge rehab project in Lower Merion Township.

Construction on the City Avenue Bridge will begin Monday, March 10.

The $22.4 million project will fix up the 114-year-old concrete arch bridge.

Crews will repair sidewalks, replace utility lines, and add stormwater management systems.

Construction continues until April 7th, so prepare for detours during that time.