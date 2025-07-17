Coatesville home covered in bullet holes after 2 separate shootings

COATESVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- A woman in Coatesville is begging for help after bullets were fired into her home twice in less than a month.

Kimberly Brake's home on Community Lane has at least 19 bullet holes in it. The first time her home was hit was on June 21. Brake said little was done about the shooting since no one was hit.

On July 15, it happened again. Her doorbell camera captured video of a gun battle between someone at her neighbor's house across the street and others who walked through her yard.

"They must be parking over there and coming up the hill," Brake said. She believes her neighbor his being targeted and he's firing back.

"They are shooting at the people who is actually shooting at them, but I'm getting caught," Brake said.

After the second shooting, police executed a search warrant on her neighbor's home and said they recovered four guns, including a ghost gun, but have not made any arrests.

Detectives canvassed the neighborhood again on Thursday and talked with neighbors who also had bullets hit their homes and car.

Brake hopes that by telling her story, something will be done about the shootings.

"That house has become a menace to the community," Brake said.