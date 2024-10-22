Collingswood family event cut short due to crowd of unruly juveniles

Police say no arrests were made, and the incident remains under investigation.

COLLINGSWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A family event in a South Jersey town was cut short over the weekend after police say over 200 juveniles became unruly.

According to Collingswood Police, the PTA sponsored Haunted Hayride in Knight Park was shut down on Saturday due to safety concerns.

Police say the juveniles were dropped off by numerous vehicles on the outskirts of the event just after 8 p.m.

The event was quickly disrupted by fights breaking out, and juveniles and young adults running recklessly through the crowd and cutting in line for the hayride.

Collingswood Police quickly responded to the event and worked to disperse the crowds.

Additional support from surrounding Camden County police agencies were called in for assistance.

While officers were dispersing the park crowds, they received a call reporting an incident at a Wawa store on Haddon Avenue.

According to police, about 50-70 juveniles had taken over the store, and were stealing items and causing a disturbance.

Officers assisted Wawa with dispersing the juveniles, and the store was closed in order to prevent further damage and theft.

Simultaneously, remaining officers at the event requested additional assistance for a group of juveniles fighting at residences along Browning Road.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found an estimated 80 juveniles engaging in a fight, and were met with resistance from the crowd.

While breaking up the fight, some of the juveniles fled the scene and began running through nearby residential backyards.

Police say no arrests were made, and the incident remains under investigation.

Authorities say that preparations have been in place for public events over the last several months to avoid these situations, but that the Borough of Collingswood will be reviewing and revising their plans for future events.