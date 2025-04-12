Wawa closing 2 more locations in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wawa is closing more locations in the city.

This time, two stores will shut their doors in Northeast Philadelphia.

The store along the 6500 block of Frankford Avenue will close April 22.

The location along the 6900 block of Castor Avenue will shut down two days later.

Action News reached out to officials who did not give a reason why the stores are closing. But they said all employees have been offered jobs at other nearby Wawas.

This will be at least six locations closed within the city in the past four years.

