Phoenixville's Colonial Theatre, venue best kown for Blobfest, receives $100K grant for construction

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Even the home of a jelly-like, misshapen monster needs a makeover.
The historic Colonial Threatre in Phoenixville, Chester County, is planning some spring cleaning.
The venue, best known for Blobfest, with movie-goers running out at just the right moment of the classic horror flick, is getting a $100,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.
The money will go to repairs and repointing of the exterior wall of the building, built in 1903.
Another $40,000 is still needed.
Supporters are asking for donations online.