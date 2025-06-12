Phoenixville's Colonial Theatre, venue best kown for Blobfest, receives $100K grant for construction

The historic Colonial Threatre in Phoenixville, Chester County, is planning some spring cleaning.

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Even the home of a jelly-like, misshapen monster needs a makeover.

The venue, best known for Blobfest, with movie-goers running out at just the right moment of the classic horror flick, is getting a $100,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.

The money will go to repairs and repointing of the exterior wall of the building, built in 1903.

Another $40,000 is still needed.

Supporters are asking for donations online.

