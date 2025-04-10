24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Community College of Philadelphia president ousted by board of trustees

Thursday, April 10, 2025 3:29PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Community College of Philadelphia's president has been ousted.

On Thursday, the school's board of trustees unanimously voted to not renew the contract of President Dr. Donald "Guy" Generals.

"The Board's sole priority is to ensure we are providing a superior educational experience for our students, serving as responsible stewards of College resources, and creating opportunities for all Philadelphians," the board said in a statement.

An interim president will be announced in the coming days, the board said.

Dr. Generals has been with the school for 11 years.

