Community Gathers to Remember Bruce "Angel" Garcia as Family Seeks Answers in Fatal Police Shooting

FAIRHILL, Pa (WPVI) - - Fairhill Square Park was filled with emotion and remembrance on Saturday evening as friends, family, and community members gathered to honor the life of Bruce Garcia, known to many as Angel, just two months after he was fatally shot by Philadelphia police. The 25-year-old's death, which occurred on May 21st, remains under investigation.

Garcia's family hosted a community meal in the park, turning their grief into a gesture of love and unity.

"Angel was such a beautiful person," said his sister, Genesis Garcia. "I get emotional because the memories are always in your head. He was such an amazing person, he was helpful, he was a loving son."

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the incident began just after 6:30 p.m. on May 21st. Officers Edward Lane and Matthew Galdo from the 25th District spotted Garcia near Front and Somerset Streets holding a black bag. Police say Garcia fled when they attempted to stop him.

The officers caught up with him at Mutter and Somerset Streets, where a struggle reportedly ensued. Police say they tackled Garcia and tried to prevent him from reaching into the bag, which contained a firearm.

Investigators report that as Garcia began to pull out the weapon, it discharged from inside the bag. Both officers then opened fire, striking Garcia in the chest. He dropped the gun and the bag. Officers transported him to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Just this week, investigators released additional findings, saying, "Investigators believe that because the firearm was inside the bag at the time of discharge, it was not able to recoil properly. This interference may have led to a malfunction, specifically that the fired cartridge casing did not eject from the chamber."

Garcia's family said he had just left his grandmother's house before the incident. His brother, Jonathan Ramos, spoke emotionally at the community gathering.

"I'm hurt. I haven't slept well. I haven't eaten," Ramos said. "This really made a traumatic change, not only in my life, but in the lives of a lot of people who loved him."

Philadelphia police say that the officers' body worn cameras were activated, but were knocked off during the physical struggle. However, additional video footage was recovered from the scene. An examination of Garcia's weapon showed the firing pin malfunctioned, which may have caused the stoppage.

Garcia's family is demanding further transparency from law enforcement. They say they possess video of the incident but are currently unable to release it.

"It contradicts everything, where he was shot, how many times he was shot, why he was stopped," said Genesis Garcia.

As is standard protocol in officer involved shootings, Officers Lane and Galdo have been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

On Sunday, July 20th, would have been Bruce "Angel" Garcia's 26th birthday. His family plans to return to Fairhill Square Park at 2 p.m. for a balloon release memorial, followed by a walk to Mutter and Somerset Streets. They are inviting the community to join them in honoring his memory.