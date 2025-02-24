Community mourns loss of woman struck and killed by suspected DUI driver in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) (WPVI) -- "It's like shattered - my whole world is," said Shella Sitthirath. "That was my mom, but it's okay. We're here. We'll get through it."

Sitthirath said she's coping with the sudden, tragic loss of her mother through the support of family and friends.

"She was so popular on the block. Everyone here - they showed up for her," said Sitthirath.

On Sunday, loved ones gathered to honor 64-year-old Vone Sananikhom outside her house on the 2300 block of South 7th Street in South Philadelphia.

Inside her house, they held a Buddhist ceremony where they lit candles and prayed.

But on that same street, just feet away, is the heart-wrenching reminder of where the mother of three was struck by a Ford truck on Saturday night.

"Couldn't even make it home - just sad," said Damion Lonesathirath who is a neighbor.

Philadelphia Police said the driver, 59, accelerated and hit a parked SUV. Then he reversed at a high rate of speed and hit Sananikhom on the sidewalk as she was returning home from a friend's house.

Sananikhom later died at the hospital.

"Everyone knows her for being just so generous and doing whatever for everybody. She always puts everyone first before her," said Sitthirath.

"Always smiling, always laughing, made sure she talked to you and always in high spirits," said Lonesathirath.

A sweet soul this community will never forget.

"I love her so much, and I've always appreciated everything she does for me," said Sitthirath. "You only have one mom. She does so much. So, everyone just make sure you love your mom (and) hug your moms."

Police said the driver was taken to the hospital for injuries and then he was arrested for driving under the influence.