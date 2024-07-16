Bucks County community remembers 7 lives lost in last year's severe flooding

UPPER MAKEFIELD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Members of the community and first responders came together Monday evening to remember seven people who lost their lives in fatal flash flooding in Upper Makefield, Bucks County last year.

The memorial was organized by and held at The Crossing Church, the initial command post for first responders.

Organizers said they want families to know they're not alone and their loved ones' memories will not be forgotten, even a year after the tragedy.

"We know that people are still very much feeling the loss and the pain of this," said Pastor George Clash.

The floodwaters took over Route 32 last July. The youngest of the seven victims were Paul Sheils' grandchildren, 2-year-old Matilda and 9-month-old Conrad.

Photos of the children were provided by the Upper Makefield Twp. Police Department by permission of the family.

The children's mother, Sheils' 32-year-old daughter-in-law Katie, also died. Conrad's body was unfortunately never recovered.

"I suspect none of us will ever fully understand or forget the unfathomable tragedy that struck our family, and the other families," Sheils said to the crowd.

Shortly before Sheils, Zack DiPiero spoke on the loss of his parents, Enzo and Linda.

He said being near his parents and starting his family with them close by was important. It was the reason he moved back home to Pennsylvania in 2016 after living on the West Coast.

Linda De Piero, 74, and Enzo De Piero, 78

He was his parent's only child and in 2019, he welcomed his daughter into their family.

"We had four good years. We had four awesome, awesome, awesome years together and I'm very, very, very grateful for that and I always will be," DePiero said.

Dave Love also remembered his wife Yuko, who died in the floods.

Dave spoke in Japanese and English to honor her. He told the crowd he loved her, missed her, and was sorry he did not protect her.

Monday evening leaders also said the Washington Crossing Post Office will be named in honor of flooding victim Susan Barnhart, who worked there.

Susan Barnhar

First responders were honored by the community for their life-saving search and rescue efforts.

Family members said they're grateful for the continued support from the community and knowing their loved ones have not been forgotten.

"This took us down to both our knees and you all helped us get back up," DiPiero told the crowd.

The Crossing Church is planning to erect a memorial garden for the victims on church grounds. A similar project is also planned at nearby Brownsburg Park in Upper Makefield.