PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after the body of a young child was found along the water on Friday in the city's Port Richmond neighborhood.

The discovery was made around 5:30 p.m. along the Delaware River near the 3900 block of Delaware Avenue.

According to police, the body is that of a 2-year-old girl.

Further information on the child's identity was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for more information.