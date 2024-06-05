The Community Warehouse Project collects furniture for people in need

This Chester County nonprofit provides a temporary home to furniture so it can become the foundation of people's new forever homes.

This Chester County nonprofit provides a temporary home to furniture so it can become the foundation of people's new forever homes.

This Chester County nonprofit provides a temporary home to furniture so it can become the foundation of people's new forever homes.

This Chester County nonprofit provides a temporary home to furniture so it can become the foundation of people's new forever homes.

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Glenda Brion is the CEO and Executive Director of The Community Warehouse Project.

This collection of donated goods provides furniture to those who can't purchase it themselves.

"We are a furniture bank for people who need help with furniture and houseware items. We take donated items from the community members...we take anything from sofas to dressers to dishes and pots and pans," said Brion.

Instead of furniture getting thrown away, their collections and redistributions go on to make the difference in people's lives all over Chester County.

"Most of the time they've been homeless prior to getting this new housing, and they don't have anything... Last year was 486 households that we served. It's just an absolute pleasure to be a part of that," said Brion.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out their website.