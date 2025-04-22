Raging wildfire forces evacuations in Ocean County, NJ

Officials say residents on Wells Mills Road from Bryant Road to the Garden State Parkway are being asked to evacuate.

OCEAN TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Mandatory evacuations are underway in a portion of Ocean Township, Ocean County, due to a raging wildfire.

The wildfire was reported Tuesday at the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area in neighboring Barnegat Township.

Chopper 6: Crews battling raging wildfire in Ocean County

The fire is about 150 acres in size and 0% contained.

The southbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway just north of Exit 69 are among the roadways that are closed.

List of closures currently in place:

Rt. 532 (Wells Mills Road) between Rt. 72 and the Garden State Parkway

Bryant Road is closed between Wells Mills Road (Rt. 532) and Rt. 539

Jones Road is closed between Rt. 532 and Bryant Road.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.