Delaware family grieving after man killed by DUI driver outside of son's home

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) -- A family in Delaware is grieving the loss of a beloved father and husband who was killed while sitting at the end of his driveway.

Police say a drunk driver suddenly jumped the sidewalk and careened into him.

It happened on Saturday, April 19, just before 12 p.m., on the 500 block of West Avenue.

New Castle County police said 45-year-old Roland Fleming was driving under the influence when he drove onto the grass and hit 72-year-old John Christiansen, who was sitting on his electric scooter outside of his son's house.

Christiansen was thrown onto the street before Fleming crashed into a parked vehicle.

Despite life-saving efforts, Christiansen passed away on Sunday and left behind his two sons, seven grandchildren, and his wife of 44 years.

"Shouldn't have happened," said his son Mark. "My dad, he was supposed to live until 120. He was that type of stubborn guy and wouldn't take no for an answer."

Family members say the victim was a longtime volunteer for the nonprofit "Hope in Him" in Delaware, where he donated food to families, repaired bikes for veterans and children, and helped others in need.

In fact, they said he was offering support to a man on Saturday when he was struck by an SUV.

"When he got taken out, he was doing exactly what God was calling him to do," said his other son, John Jr. "He absolutely loved giving back, being there for people, listening to people."

As the family grieves, they hope no one else has to endure this pain.

"If you know somebody who is struggling with alcohol, struggling with drug addiction, and they get behind the wheel, do something," said John Jr. "Take the keys away. Put the vehicle somewhere else."

"Don't drink and drive, please," added Mark. "It's not worth it. You can hurt yourself or somebody else; look, they took my dad from me."

A celebration of life service is on Friday at 6 p.m. at 308 West Avenue in New Castle.

Police said Fleming is charged with vehicular assault and driving under the influence.

We reached out to the Attorney General's Office to see if his charges will be upgraded now that Christiansen has passed away. They said the investigation is ongoing.