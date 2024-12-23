Complaint accuses New York City police chief of 'quid pro quo' sex harassment

NYPD chief allegedly demanded sex from subordinate in exchange for opportunities to earn extra pay

Darla Miles has the latest after the highest-ranking uniformed officer in NYPD resigned over the weekend amid misconduct allegations.

NEW YORK -- NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch spoke for the first time since the highest-ranking uniformed officer in the department resigned amid allegations he demanded sex from a subordinate in exchange for opportunities to earn extra pay.

Tisch did not directly address the weekend's developments at a promotion ceremony Monday, but she was very clear in laying out her expectations for senior leadership.

In addition to the accusations of quid pro quo sexual favors and sex harassment that led to the Friday evening retirement of Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey, Lt. Quathisha Epps alleges in a complaint a wide-ranging scheme to manipulate overtime-reporting procedures dating to the tenure of Police Commissioner Edward Caban.

She says that Maddrey exploited her emotional and financial vulnerabilities and her history of childhood trauma to coerce her into performing unwanted sexual favors in exchange for overtime opportunities.

Epps, who held an administrative post in Maddrey's office, said that when she finally pushed back at Maddrey's demands, he retaliated by claiming she was abusing overtime, prompting the department to launch a review.

Maddrey abruptly resigned after the complaint was filed. The complaint also accused him of another inappropriate relationship with a woman in his department who was not named.

Neither he nor his attorney have addressed those allegations.

Tisch told officers being promoted Monday at police headquarters that the department is "consciously and decisively" turning the page.

"You are all part of a new era of professionalism, of respect and of dedication that will define the NYPD under my tenure," she told the group, gathered in the auditorium.

Tisch reminded them there is are "very real, very firm expectations of everyone" for anyone who advances to a higher rank within the NYPD.

"That is my standard," she said. "And it is as clear as it is non-negotiable."

Chief of Patrol John Chell will take over as interim chief of department, and Philip Rivera will assume Chell's duties as the head of the patrol division, the NYPD said.

Late Saturday, Tisch replaced the head of the internal affairs bureau, which investigates alleged police misconduct, saying in a statement that the unit "must always be dedicated to preserving integrity and rooting out corruption in all its forms." She appointed Edward Thompson as interim chief after Miguel Iglesias was relieved of his command.

The NYPD declined to comment on the allegations against Maddrey other than to say it "takes all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously and will thoroughly investigate this matter."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)