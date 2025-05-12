Crowds of fighting teens take over carnival in Bellmawr leading to several injuries

BELLMAWR, N.J. (WPVI) -- Fighting teens took over a carnival in Camden County, New Jersey, over the weekend.

Several people were injured and three juveniles were charged after the incident in Bellmawr.

Neighbors who live right across from the carnival now wonder if it's time to shut it down.

Ring video captured some of the crowds and police response outside the carnival at St. Joachim Church on Saturday evening.

"Hopefully something will get done about it, or we just maybe never have the carnival ever again, or maybe it'll get moved somewhere else," said Aurora Rundstrom, who lives across the street.

She said teens were in her yard, many of them wearing ski masks.

"I saw them jumping out of our backyard. There was kids up against everybody's houses," she said.

Police say the crowds started gathering around 8:30 p.m., and by 9:30 p.m., there were around 400 people running throughout the carnival and surrounding properties.

Police say an elderly woman was knocked to the ground and was taken to the hospital with a head injury. A child was struck by a car, leaving him with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neighbor Jim Hooper was at the carnival earlier in the night, before the chaos, with his young daughter.

"We do enjoy the carnival, but we don't exactly enjoy what comes with the carnival," he said.

He says last year a car backed into his fence, knocking it down. He says this year the fights that broke out were frightening.

"The street is full of people, cars are everywhere, lights going, people shouting. It's scary," said Hooper.

This is not the only incident like this.

Gloucester Township's festival was canceled after a similar scene last year and threats were made this year.

A "Public Brawl Bill" that landed on the governor's desk was sent back to the legislature with a conditional veto last week, asking for changes addressing First Amendment rights when it comes to masks.

Bill sponsor Senator Paul Moriarty says he hopes it becomes law within a few weeks.

"Some wording changes. I don't think it changes the legislative intent of the legislation at all," said Moriarty on Monday. "The penalties are still there. They're more severe."

We reached out to the church for comment, but so far, Action News has not received a response.

The three juveniles arrested were charged with disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and simple assault.

Their names have not been released.