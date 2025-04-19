Congregations across Philadelphia area mark Good Friday with church services and acts of service

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Friday, Christians around the world recognized one of the most significant days on the Christian Calendar: Good Friday. It is the day Christians mark Jesus Christ's death on the cross.

"We take the veil out and we change the veil to black," said Rev. David Young as he gestured towards a black cloth covering a large cross in front of the sanctuary of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Blue Bell.

"Black is the veil of mourning and death," he explained while also stating that the altars of his and many churches are stripped bare for Good Friday.

"It's a very somber reflection because we realize and meditate upon what Christ actually went through," said Young.

That same range of emotions was present at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Society Hill as they held a Good Friday service at noon.

"Good Friday is an important but vulnerable moment to be in touch with our deep longing for a right relationship and for things to be as they should be in the world," said Rev. Sarah Hedgis-Kligerman, associate rector at St. Peter's Episcopal Church.

Some of the Good Friday services included emotional portrayals, like the Living Stations of the Cross, which was put on by Mission Youth Philly. With people portraying Jesus and other figures in the Biblical story, the group walked to the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Logan Square.

"It's a day that's somber, but it's also a day of hope because we know how the story finishes," said Archbishop Nelson Pérez of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

From Catholic churches to African Methodist Episcopal congregations, Good Friday is significant for Christians of all denominations and congregations, including Mt. Tabor AME Church in Northern Liberties.

"It's a good feeling," said David Shepard, a member of Mt. Tabor AME Church. "It's a really good feeling that everyone comes together."

It's all in preparation for the day Christians believe Jesus rose from the dead: Easter, which will be a big celebration for congregations like Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church in the Cedarbrook section of Philadelphia.

"At the end of the day, resurrection is the lynchpin of the faith," said Rev. Alyn Waller of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church. "(The Apostle) Paul said, 'If this is not true, none of it is true.'"

The solemn reflection of Good Friday makes way for the celebration of Easter Sunday.

"There is nothing stronger than God's love," said Hedgis-Kligerman.