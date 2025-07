South Jersey residents given opportunity to learn about federal, state services at Services Fair

South Jersey residents given opportunity to learn about federal, state services at Services Fair

South Jersey residents given opportunity to learn about federal, state services at Services Fair

South Jersey residents given opportunity to learn about federal, state services at Services Fair

South Jersey residents given opportunity to learn about federal, state services at Services Fair

BLACKWOOD, NJ (WPVI) -- South Jersey residents can get information on a host of federal and state services all in one place on Monday.

Congressman Donald Norcross is hosting a constituent services fair at Camden County College's Blackwood campus.

Residents can get answers to questions about Medicare and other federal programs.

Local non-profits are also on hand to provide information on their services.

The event runs until 3:30 p.m. Monday.