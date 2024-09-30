Conjunto Philadelphia plays Cuban music that evolved into modern salsa

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Local band Conjunto Philadelphia brings the music of pre-revolutionary Cuba to life, at venues across the area, including a standing gig at Bolo Restaurant in Rittenhouse every Thursday during happy hour.
The group was formed 15 years ago by Jeff Torchon, an aficionado of the genres that the band says all other forms of modern Latin music come from - like the bolero, the cha cha cha, and more.
The core group of seven rotates as members are available and includes instruments from congas and timbales to trumpet and upright bass.
