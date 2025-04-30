Bail for suspect in attack on pregnant woman in Hatfield raised to $500,000

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- The bail for the suspect in a violent attack on a pregnant woman in Montgomery County was increased dramatically on Wednesday morning.

Raymond Bautista, 36, was in court as bail was raised to $500,000. He was seen being taken out of the Norristown courtroom in handcuffs.

Bail was originally set at $75,000 unsecured but was raised after the district attorney's office filed an emergency motion to increase that bail because of the violent nature of the attack.

Bautista, a resident of Allentown, is accused of violently attacking the victim as she left her Hatfield Township apartment early last Thursday morning.

Bautista is facing a number of charges, including aggravated assault of an unborn child.

Raymond Bautista

Authorities say Bautista knew the victim was pregnant, and has admitted to the attack.

The victim told police that Bautista is the father of the unborn baby, according to the criminal complaint.

