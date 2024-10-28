Conshohocken Italian Bakery officially closes after more than 50 years as owners retire

Sunday was the final farewell for a beloved eatery in Montgomery County.

Conshohocken Italian Bakery officially closes after more than 50 years as owners retire

Conshohocken Italian Bakery officially closes after more than 50 years as owners retire Sunday was the final farewell for a beloved eatery in Montgomery County.

Conshohocken Italian Bakery officially closes after more than 50 years as owners retire Sunday was the final farewell for a beloved eatery in Montgomery County.

Conshohocken Italian Bakery officially closes after more than 50 years as owners retire Sunday was the final farewell for a beloved eatery in Montgomery County.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Sunday was the final farewell for a beloved eatery in Montgomery County.

The Conshohocken Italian Bakery has officially closed up shop for good after being in business for 51 years. The owners are retiring.

They say it's time to be around more with family, but the decision to close was not made lightly.

The family-owned bakery was known for its bread tomato pies and its hospitality.

Folks from the neighborhood told Action News that they will miss the smell of fresh warm rolls as the bakery filled their last orders.

