Conshohocken Italian Bakery closing after more than 50 years in business

Conshohocken Italian Bakery closing after more than 50 years in business

Conshohocken Italian Bakery closing after more than 50 years in business

Conshohocken Italian Bakery closing after more than 50 years in business

Conshohocken Italian Bakery closing after more than 50 years in business

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- After more than 50 years in business, a beloved shop in Montgomery County says it is closing by the end of the month.

Owners of Conshohocken Italian Bakery posted on social media Thursday, saying the decision "did not come lightly" and was made for personal reasons.

The shop on Jones Street opened in 1973.

They offer everything from tiramisu to cannoli and cookies.

Tomato pies are their signature product.