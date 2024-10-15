How to avoid purchasing a previously water damaged used car

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you are shopping for a used car, we have a warning.

Tens of thousands of water damaged cars are believed to be on the market after tropical storms and hurricanes hit the U.S. this summer and even more vehicles were flooded recently during Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

But even before Hurricanes Milton and Helene Carfax was estimating summer floods left as many as 89,000 vehicles across the country with water damage. That's on top of the water damaged cars that were already on the road last year.

"The issue is that these cars, while they may be prepped up and they may look showroom fresh, the reality is that they are rotting from the inside out," said Patrick Olsen of Carfax. "It may have its safety system compromised, it may have its engine compromised."

And Carfax data shows Pennsylvania and New Jersey are within the top 10 states with the most water damaged cars. Pennsylvania comes in at number four with 21,800 vehicles and New Jersey comes in at number six with 15,600 vehicles.

So, anyone looking at a used car, there's a few things to look for. First, look at the upholstery and carpeting - are they wet or mismatched?

"Look for rust in odd places. And what I mean by that is, look at the brake pedal and the gas pedal," said Olsen. "If you see rust on them, that's because water moved up to that level in the car. Look underneath the dash for brittle wires. Water and electrical, they don't mix very well. And so that water can short circuit important safety and electrical systems."

Also look for mud in the glove box or engine bay and check out the oil in the engine. If it looks cloudy or milky, that might mean water has gotten into the engine itself.

"Finally, take a walk around the car. Look at the headlights and the taillights. If they're foggy or if there's a lot of moisture condensing inside of those that could be a red flag," said Olsen.

And if you're looking for a used electric vehicle, here's another issue that should be on your radar.

"Salt water can get into the batteries of electric vehicles and once it dries, they create bridges between the cells," said Olsen.

That can lead to fires that run at extremely high temperatures for long periods of time.

Carfax has a free Flood Check tool. But do be aware, by entering your VIN, you are creating a free Carfax account.