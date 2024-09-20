Here's how to avoid big medical bills while traveling abroad

Many Americans enjoy traveling abroad, but an unexpected health issue can quickly turn a dream vacation into a costly nightmare.

Consumer Reports explains how to avoid big medical bills while traveling internationally.

A 2022 survey found that nearly one in four Americans have faced health issues while traveling abroad.

It can be difficult to get quick help from your health insurance back home, and your policy might not even cover you overseas.

Most U.S. insurance providers, including Medicare, offer little to no medical coverage outside the country, which can lead to hefty medical bills if you need care.

To protect yourself, consider a travel medical insurance policy. These plans can cost less than $100 per trip, depending on the provider and what's covered.

Be sure to shop around. Websites like InsureMyTrip and Squaremouth make it easy to compare different policies.

Pick a provider with strong ratings from the Better Business Bureau and A.M. Best, a credit rating agency for insurance companies.

Before buying, check for exclusions, coverage limits, and deductibles. Verify that the plan includes any pre-existing conditions and prescriptions.

It's also a good idea to have a policy that covers medical evacuation, especially if you're heading to remote areas with limited access to major hospitals.

Now that you have insurance in place, remember to check your passport's expiration date.

Many countries require it to be valid for at least six months past the date of your trip.

Regular processing takes six to eight weeks by mail, but you can speed it up for an extra fee.

Book an in-person appointment if you need to travel abroad within 14 days.