Social Security Administration sets Cost of Living Adjustment at 2.5% for 2025

As we get ready to turn the page on 2024, those who rely on Social Security will get a bump in their checks next year.

Complaints about customer service at the Social Security Administration are high, however.

Every year the Social Security Administration announces its Cost of Living Adjustment, or COLA.

The 2025 number has been set and will provide some relief to seniors. Plus, there are ways to reach out to people at Social Security if you have an issue.

"Social Security is the bedrock of retirement for older Americans," said Jenn Jones, vice president of Government Affairs at AARP.

For the 67 million Americans receiving Social Security benefits, the annual COLA affects their bottom line.

"The COLA is calculated using the consumer price index, which is a proxy for inflation, and it's really designed to ensure that Social Security recipients can retain the full value of their earned benefit," Jones explained.

For 2025, the COLA has been set at 2.5%. So what does that mean in terms of money?

"The average Social Security check is just under $1,900 a month. So that calculates to about $47, $48 more per check," Jones said.

AARP is working hard to help fix one thing that has plagued the Social Security Administration for years.

"Social Security Administration has struggled with customer service issues for over a decade. It's largely due to underfunding by Congress," said Jones.

According to AARP, the Social Security Administration's budget has shrunk by 17% but is serving 22% more people. On top of that, staffing is reportedly at historic lows.

"We have been pushing Congress to do a couple of things. One is to increase oversight to make sure that they are being judicious with the resources that they have. But two, to actually increase their administrative funding so they can rebuild their ranks," Jones commented.

That money would also go toward improving the administration's technology so it can better serve its recipients.

AARP urges those with questions or concerns to go online. There is a lot of information available there that could help you and save you from long call wait times.