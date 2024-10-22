Best and budget-friendly smoke and carbon monoxide alarms

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three out of five fire deaths happen in homes with either no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms, but experts stress these deaths are preventable with a high-quality alarm that can cost less than $20.

Simon Glinsek said he and his family were lucky to make it out of their home after a dryer caught fire.

"Smoke, like white smoke billowing out of the dryer area," said Glinsek. "It just went so fast. It boggles my mind at how fast it goes."

Today, fire experts say many house fires burn faster, hotter, and are deadlier than ever.

"Forty years ago, you would have had 17 minutes to get out of a house on fire. Today? Just three minutes," said John Galeotafiore with Consumer Reports.

That's because many newer homes have open floor plans with fewer walls and doors, allowing the fire to travel faster and more freely.

"A lot of homes today have furnishings made with synthetic materials, like plastic or particleboard, which burn much quicker than say, solid wood," added Galeotafiore.

That means getting an early fire warning and then getting out is more important than ever.

The National Fire Protection Association makes it easy with their advice. Install an alarm on each floor, test at least once a month, and replace after 10 years.

Consumer Reports' has made its exclusive smoke detector ratings free for everyone to view, so no membership is required.

The dual-sensor smoke detector from SimpliSafe received top scores for detecting both flaming and smoldering fires. It's battery-operated, which means you won't need a professional to hard wire it. It can also be interconnected, so if one alarm sounds off, the others will follow.

The battery-powered smoke detector from Kidde also received top scores for detecting both flaming and smoldering fires.

And the Siterwell smoke detector from Walmart is another good option and comes with a ten-year battery.

CR also assessed three different types of fire extinguishers: liquid sprays, powder sprays, and fire blankets.

For more information on those results, visit ConsumerReports.org.