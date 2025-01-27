Consumer Reports: Best humidifiers and simple maintenance tips to help keep you healthy

With dry winter air, plus cold and flu season in full swing, a humidifier can be essential to better skin, sleep, and overall health. However, humidifiers can get gross, potentially spreading bacteria and other germs.

Consumer Reports reveals some simple and effective maintenance tips to keep you and your humidifier in tip top shape all winter.

In a climate-controlled chamber, Consumer Reports runs humidifiers overnight and tracks how many gallons of water each emits.

Ideally, you want a relative humidity between 30% and 50% inside your home.

After many hours of testing, Consumer Reports recommends the Levoit Dual 200S Smart Humidifier for smaller rooms. It has a built-in humidistat that turns off the unit when the humidity reaches the desired level.

Keeping your humidifier clean is very important. You don't want a buildup of gunk inside that can spread microbes through the air and possibly get you sick.

To keep your humidifier fresh, always follow the manufacturer's instructions, which typically include daily and weekly maintenance.

If you have kids in the house, Consumer Reports has some advice. To ensure safety in a nursery or child's room, Consumer Reports recommends a cool mist humidifier. A warm mist humidifier that heats water has the potential to scald.

Consumer Reports recommends the Honeywell HUL430B Humidifier, which is easy to clean and use. A bonus is that no wick, cartridge, or filter needs to be replaced.

Consumer Reports also says to position your humidifier on a flat surface that is raised at least two feet above the floor. This allows for more moisture to dissipate into the air.