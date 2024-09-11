Consumer Reports tests best tools for annual fall yard clean-up

Outdoor fall clean-up has begun and using the right tools can make a back-breaking job much easier and faster.

Consumer Reports tests dozens of tools every year, so you don't "fall" for the ones that fail.

Homeowner Alex Joyce has three acres with lots of trees, and lots of leaves. His tool of choice is a leaf blower.

After hours of rigorous testing, Consumer Reports' experts know all about what makes a good leaf blower.

Testers weigh and strategically pile leaves into a designated area. Then, a timer is set to see how long each blower takes to clear the pile.

CR says it's also important to consider how much each weighs and whether it is comfortable to use, especially if you have a larger yard.

The heaviest models in CR's ratings can weigh nearly twice as much as the lightest ones, and that can make a big difference even after just a few minutes.

At under seven pounds, the $130 battery-powered Skil BL4713C-11 is relatively lightweight and nearly half the price of some other recommended leaf blowers.

A chainsaw can be a handy tool if you've got bigger branches or even tree limbs to tackle.

CR times how fast each chainsaw cuts through a ten-inch square oak beam. Some saws are faster than others but fast isn't great if it's not safe.

CR tests chainsaw for a number of safety features, such as kickback when cutting, but it also looks for some really basic things, like whether they come with a blade cover.

CR says you can cut fast and safely with the battery-powered Senix CSX6-M, which costs $240.

Pressure washers can make light work of heavy-duty cleaning. But if you don't use them correctly, you risk damaging paint, wood, stone, and even yourself.

That's especially true when it comes to the narrowest nozzle.

CR thinks zero-degree nozzles pose an unnecessary risk, which is why it says if you buy a pressure washer that comes with one, just toss it out.

And while you might be tempted to give your dirty, mossy roof a pressure wash, Consumer Reports says don't do it. It's too dangerous to both you and the roof.

Instead, spray the roof down with a fifty-fifty mix of bleach and water and let any moss die on its own.