Contractor at center of Action News Troubleshooters investigation pleads guilty

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia contractor accused of victimizing about a dozen people has now entered a guilty plea. It comes after a years-long investigation by our Troubleshooters.

Nydia Han first reported about Juan Rodriguez back in 2017. The Troubleshooters reporting helped lead to his arrest three years ago.

In 2022, Rodriguez agreed to sit down with The Troubleshooters to talk about the complaints by his customers.

"Your customers tell me they believe you knowingly ripped them off," Han said. "No, ma'am I haven't ripped anyone off," he replied.

One year after that sit-down interview, Rodriguez was arrested in connection with defrauding at least 10 customers out of more than $400,000.

South Philadelphia resident Dale Schmid was one of his victims.

"And now he won't respond to your phone calls or text message?s" Han asked. "No response whatsoever," Schmid replied.

Multiple consumers in the Philadelphia area also complained to the Troubleshooters he took their money but never finished the job.

"I was pissed," said Tina Barlow from Southwest Philadelphia. "For you to take advantage of me," she added.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's office charged Rodriguez with 13 counts of home improvement fraud and 11 counts of theft by deception.

"It's been a long road. Juan Rodriguez has finally entered a guilty plea. What is your reaction?" Han asked Schmid. "I'm relieved. It really was an exercise in resilience and in persistence," he replied.

Rodriguez has also been ordered to pay at least partial restitution to his victims.

Schmid told the Troubleshooters that Rodriguez must pay him $77,000.

"Do you feel like justice has finally prevailed?" Han asked him. "I do. I just want to thank you for your persistence as well," he said. "I hope by our collective action, that others are not at risk of harm in the future," Han replied.

Dale Schmid was awarded a summary judgment in a separate suit against Rodriguez for more than $130,000 but said he's grateful to recoup at least some money. He also said two of Rodriguez's original victims have passed away unable to see this conclusion to their case.

Rodriguez is scheduled to be sentenced on April 24th.