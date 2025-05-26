Cool start to Memorial Day weekend doesn't deter crowds in Margate, Atlantic City

Even though Mother Nature may not be cooperating this Memorial Day, plenty of people are still out enjoying the beach.

Sunday was a jacket and long sleeves day for visitors down at the Jersey Shore.

In Margate, for those who were not deterred, they found a lot of open beach and plenty of space in the water to choose from.

"Still a little cold, especially with the wind. But we just saw a whole pod of dolphins swim by, so that's makes it all worth it, but it's definitely a little cold still," said Michelle Noeldechan of Southport, Connecticut.

This weekend begins the unofficial start of summer as large crowds begin to grow and area residents get out to enjoy life at the shore.

"There's people from everywhere really that come down here. But nice seeing the locals come in and seeing some familiar faces," said Mike Albergo of Longport, New Jersey.

Businesses like Venturas Greenhouse porch and tiki bar on Atlantic Avenue are preparing for the anticipated large crowds.

Sunday they hosted one of their first big parties of the season.

"It's my first day out here for the summer. Going to keep everybody safe, fun make sure everyone has a good time down here at the Jersey Shore this year," said Guy, who works as a seasonal bouncer.

In Atlantic City, you could find more people on the boardwalk, than the beach.

"We checked out a couple restaurants, we been to Hard Rock the hotel, hit the casino a little bit," said Breanna Wilson of Newark, Delaware. "Haven't been to the water yet!"

While the temperatures may be low, the anticipation for summer is high.