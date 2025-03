Coroner, prosecutor's office on scene of shooting in Trenton, New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- The coroner was at the scene of a shooting in Trenton, New Jersey, early Tuesday morning.

Police were focused inside a home across the street from Grace A. Dunn Middle School on Dayton Street.

Investigators with the Mercer County Prosecutor's office were also at the scene.

Action News has reached out overnight, but so far, authorities have not released details about the investigation.