Costco recalls Kirkland Signature brand cold and flu medicine for possible contamination

CHICAGO -- Costco is recalling a popular cold and flu medication sold at the end of 2024.

The company is recalling Kirkland Signature brand "Severe Cold and Flu Plus Congestion" medication that was sold between Oct. 30 and Nov. 30, 2024 over concerns it could be contaminated with a foreign material.

The recalled items all have a lot code of P140082 on the box.

If you have any of the affected boxes, do not use the medicine and return it to your local Costco for a full refund. You can also throw it out.