'The Cotton Club Posse' runs on generations of family athletes

MIDDLETOWN, Delaware (WPVI) -- In Middletown, Delaware, there's a passion for the track field that runs in the family.

Grandparents and parents in the "Cotton" family come together to coach the next generation in The Cotton Club Posse.

Their hard work is paying off as six-year-old Emeri Cotton recently broke records in the AAU Track and Field Primary Nationals & Club Championships held in Jacksonville, Florida.

"The things that she's accomplishing right now at six is amazing. It's not just about track, it's about life...You will accomplish whatever it is if you learn to work hard for it. So I try to instill that into the kids that come out," said Head Coach, and Emeri Cotton's grandfather, Michael Cotton Sr.

