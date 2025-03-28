Couple still missing after fire ravages 2 homes in Philadelphia's Germantown section

The fire marshal will begin the task of searching for the couple -- a man and his girlfriend -- who are unaccounted for.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A couple in their 60s is still missing after flames tore through a twin home in Philadelphia's Germantown section.

The fire broke out around 5 p.m. in the 500 block of Brinton Street on Thursday.

But before crews can go in and search the home, officials have to first make sure they are safe enough to enter.

Investigators say three people made it out of one of the homes but firefighters weren't able to go inside to search for others.

The intensity of the long-burning fire caused the upper floors to collapse, which only added to the danger for firefighters.

Heavy smoke billows from house fire in Philadelphia

"If responders would've been in there. There would've been a lot of injuries for our guys and girls," said Daniel McCarty, the Philadelphia Fire Department's Acting Executive Chief.

One of the nieces of the man who is still unaccounted for told Action News that the homes have been in their family for more than 60 years.

Property records show the houses were built 100 years ago. But now, they're barely standing.

Right now, fire investigators are beginning the process of making sure the walls left standing in these two homes are structurally sound.

The family is devastated by the thought that their relative might unfortunately still be in there.

Action News also spoke with a woman who says she grew up across the street and says the man who has not been located is a friend of the family.

"I hope both of them are going to be okay. I hope they weren't in there. I really do. It's going to be a tragedy to this whole neighborhood," said Teniece Clary.

Families living on this side of the street where the fire happened say they still don't have power.

The fire marshal's office says they're going to be at the scene for a long time due to the amount of damage and the possibility of victims inside.