Coyote sightings increase in the Philadelphia suburbs as the population grows

Authorities in Montgomery County, Pa. are alerting the public to the presence of coyotes.

Authorities in Montgomery County, Pa. are alerting the public to the presence of coyotes.

Authorities in Montgomery County, Pa. are alerting the public to the presence of coyotes.

Authorities in Montgomery County, Pa. are alerting the public to the presence of coyotes.

UPPER MERION TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Authorities in Montgomery County, Pa. are alerting the public to the presence of coyotes.

Police in Lansdale and Upper Merion Twp. have put out notifications about coyote sightings in recent weeks.

The animals have a presence in every county of the state, and authorities say the number of coyotes here is growing.

"You might've had coyotes in your neighborhood all summer but all that dense vegetation makes it less likely for people to notice them," explained Game Warden Matthew Johnson with the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Johnson says coyotes are nocturnal and hunt at night.

"This time of year, when we get into the winter time, everything in the wild is getting more desperate. Food sources are diminishing as the winter goes on," Johnson stated as to a combination of reasons why we might be seeing more coyotes.

Coyotes likely won't attack a human and view large dogs as a threat, but smaller pets are vulnerable.

"If they find a smaller cat or dog that is accessible, there's nothing saying they won't try to pursue it," said Johnson.

People we talked to on Tuesday said, so far, their experiences have been at a distance.

"I haven't heard any but I've seen some around our school. They're eating good because they're kind of big," joked Christina Brown of Cheltenham.

"Coyotes - you think that's out in the Rocky Mountains or something," said Dana Jones of North Wales.

"We've seen them on our Ring cam. Not very often, but you definitely hear them. Not recently, more in the fall," said Christine Mariani of Norristown.

Upper Merion Police put these tips on their website:

Keep a safe distance from coyotes and do not attempt to approach them.

Use yard lights or motion detectors to frighten them away. Loud noises will frighten coyotes.

Keep pets on a short leash, especially at dawn, dusk, and night when coyotes are most active.

Remove potential food sources, such as pet food and trash, that may attract coyotes.

Although attacks on humans are extremely rare, parents need to speak to their children about what to do if they encounter a coyote.

If you encounter a coyote, please do not attempt to confront it, instead contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission. The southeast regional office can be reached at 610-926-3136.