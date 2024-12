Pedestrian killed in crash on Rt. 130 in Willingboro, NJ

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car in Burlington County, New Jersey on Monday night.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Route 130 in Willingboro.

Authorities say the driver involved stayed at the scene.

The victim has not been identified.

As of 11:30 p.m., the southbound lanes of Route 130 reopened but the northbound lanes remain closed.

Further details on the crash have not been released.