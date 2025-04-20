1 dead, another critically injured in crash in Delaware County

Officials found two people in a vehicle that had struck a pole and flipped over.

CONCORDVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are looking into a fatal crash in Concordville, Delaware County.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday along Route 202 and Baltimore Pike.

Firefighters extracted one person who is now in critical condition.

A second person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are looking into the cause of this crash.