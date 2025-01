Woman found unconscious after crashing car at Delaware County gas station

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A woman is hurt after crashing her car at a gas station in Delaware County.

It happened around 7 p.m. Saturday at a Sunoco on the 400 block of Baltimore Avenue in East Lansdowne.

Authorities say when they arrived at the scene, the woman was unconscious near the pump.

No word on her condition, or what may have led up to the crash.