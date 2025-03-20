Credit card skimming device discovered at 7-Eleven on W. Kings Highway in Mt. Ephraim, NJ

MOUNT EPHRAIM, N.J. (WPVI) -- A skimming device was discovered Thursday at a convenience store in Mount Ephraim, New Jersey.

Officers responded to the 7-Eleven in the 500 block of W. Kings Highway after a store employee noticed it attached to the store's credit card machine.

Police say the device was designed to closely resemble the store's actual machine.

Officers collected the device, but it is unclear how long it has been in place.

Police urge anyone who has recently used the credit card machine at this 7-Eleven location to review their bank records.

If you notice any unauthorized transactions or suspect your card information may have been compromised, you are advised to report it to the Mt. Ephraim Police Department, as your information could help in the investigation.