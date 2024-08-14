3-alarm fire rips through apartment near University of Delaware; roughly 20 displaced

3-alarm fire rips through apartment near University of Delaware; roughly 20 displaced

3-alarm fire rips through apartment near University of Delaware; roughly 20 displaced

3-alarm fire rips through apartment near University of Delaware; roughly 20 displaced

3-alarm fire rips through apartment near University of Delaware; roughly 20 displaced

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Roughly 20 people were displaced Tuesday when a large fire tore through an apartment building near the University of Delaware in Newark.

The call came in around 2:41 p.m. for smoke showing on the unit block of Marvin Drive at the Southgate Garden Apartments.

The blaze reached three alarms before it was brought under control just after 4 p.m.

All occupants of the building were able to escape and no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance to those impacted by the blaze.

Crews are still investigating what started the fire.