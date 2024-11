Crews battle wildfire in Wharton State Forest in Camden County

WATERFORD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Crews are actively fighting a wildfire burning in Wharton State Forest in Waterford Township, Camden County.

The flames are centered around Tremont Avenue and Burnt Mill Road.

Authorities warn that smoke may affect nearby communities, including Atco, Berlin, and Waterford.

As of now, the fire remains 0 percent contained.

There have been no reported injuries, and no homes are currently at risk.