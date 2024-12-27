Officials tell Action News crews are preparing for potential evacuations of patients.

Crews battling fire at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Delaware County

UPLAND, Pa. (WPVI) -- A large emergency response can be seen gathering outside Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Delaware County due to a fire investigation.

Chopper 6 was overhead just before 10 p.m. Thursday as firefighters focused on a portion of a building where smoke was billowing from a doorway.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

