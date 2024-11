Crews battling 3-alarm fire in Pine Hill, New Jersey | Chopper 6 LIVE

LIVE: Chopper 6 over large fire in Pine Hill, NJ

PINE HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- Crews are battling a large fire in Pine Hill, New Jersey.

The call came in around 6 p.m. Tuesday for flames showing on the 200 block of West Branch Avenue in Camden County.

Chopper 6 was overhead just after 6:30 p.m. as flames raged out of control from an apartment building.

Chopper 6 over fire in Pine Hill, NJ on Nov. 12, 2024

The fire has reached three alarms and is not under control.

No injuries have been reported.