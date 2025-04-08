MTA, federal government agree to keep congestion pricing tolls through late October

NEW YORK -- New York City congestion pricing is likely to stay for at least six more months.

The MTA and federal government have agreed to a timeline that would keep congestion pricing tolls on through late October, according to court documents.

The new timeline would allow the case to go through the courts.

It includes a series of dates, all with the goal of reaching a conclusion by late October.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy originally ordered an end to congestion pricing by March 21.

"I think it's a misuse of the program and again, taxing people a second time to drive a on road that they already pay for so you can fund your subway system because you can't figure that out, I find that be fundamentally unfair," Duffy said. "When did we have tiered -- a class system -- where the rich get to use the roads and the middle income and poor people don't get to use the roads? Is that what New York stands for? I don't think so."

New York Governor Kathy Hochul vowed to defy the order.

